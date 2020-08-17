The CFL killed its season today. Will you miss it?

Photo: Contributed

The Canadian Football League has officially turned the page on playing a shortened season in 2020.

“Our league governors decided today it is in the best long-term interests of the CFL to concentrate on the future,” said Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “We are absolutely committed to 2021, to the future of our league and the pursuit of our vision of a bigger, stronger, more global CFL.”

The league was looking to get a $30-million, interest-free loan from Ottawa which they made a formal request for on Aug. 3 in order to hold an abbreviated 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Sunday, the plan fell through after an agreement with the government could not be reached.

Season ticket holders can expect to hear soon from their clubs with news on how they can apply their deposits to next season or other offers.

