Should bars and restaurants be able to buy alcohol at wholesale prices?

Poll: wholesale booze

- | Story: 302952

The B.C. government will allow bars and restaurants to buy alcohol at wholesale prices in a bid to help them survive declines in revenue prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move may, however, turn out to be temporary. The government has said that the initiative will be in place between the end of July until March 31, 2021, when the program will be reviewed.

"The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, badly hurting the more than 190,000 British Columbians who work within the sector," said David Eby, Attorney General. "Offering a wholesale discount for licensees was something we were exploring before COVID-19, but after the onset of the pandemic we accelerated efforts in order to support these community businesses as they try to find their feet."

The discounted prices for alcohol will be for all hospitality licensees – or restaurants, bars and pubs. All of those businesses currently must pay full retail price for alcohol before they then mark up prices to earn a profit on their sales to customers.

Previous Polls

June 15, 2020 - 8879 votes
How much longer should the CERB program be extended?

Two more weeks: 720
Four more weeks: 717
Two more months: 1550
Longer: 985
End in July as first planned: 3847
Unsure: 1060

June 13, 2020 - 12962 votes
Would you like to see police departments get less funding?

Yes: 2324
No: 9776
Unsure: 862

June 11, 2020 - 7706 votes
Have you gained weight during the pandemic?

Gained weight: 3190
Lost weight: 1429
Stayed the same: 2959
Unsure: 128

June 10, 2020 - 7734 votes
Is systemic racism a problem in Canada?

Yes: 3332
No: 3537
Unsure: 865

June 9, 2020 - 7800 votes
How has the BC government handled the pandemic so far?

Very well: 5097
Passable: 1614
Poorly: 910
Unsure: 179



