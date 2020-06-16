Should bars and restaurants be able to buy alcohol at wholesale prices?

Photo: Leila Kwok

The B.C. government will allow bars and restaurants to buy alcohol at wholesale prices in a bid to help them survive declines in revenue prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move may, however, turn out to be temporary. The government has said that the initiative will be in place between the end of July until March 31, 2021, when the program will be reviewed.

"The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, badly hurting the more than 190,000 British Columbians who work within the sector," said David Eby, Attorney General. "Offering a wholesale discount for licensees was something we were exploring before COVID-19, but after the onset of the pandemic we accelerated efforts in order to support these community businesses as they try to find their feet."

The discounted prices for alcohol will be for all hospitality licensees – or restaurants, bars and pubs. All of those businesses currently must pay full retail price for alcohol before they then mark up prices to earn a profit on their sales to customers.

