How much longer should the CERB program be extended?

Workers relying on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to pay their bills will be able to do so at least a little bit longer.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday morning the federal government will extend the $2,000 monthly benefit beyond its original 16-week lifespan.

The program was set to end the first week of July, however, 8.41 million Canadians are still on it as of June 4.

“CERB was designed to keep people at home and get us through this initial wave of the pandemic,” the prime minister said, adding he understands some jobs will not be coming back in the short term.

Trudeau did not reveal how many additional weeks the CERB would be extended but said more details on the extension would come later in the week.

