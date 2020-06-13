159297

Would you like to see police departments get less funding?

Poll: defund the police?

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302651

British Columbia's premier says calls for defunding police are a simplistic approach to a complex problem.

John Horgan says police are increasingly burdened with a range of challenges in areas including homelessness, mental health and addiction — which need more funding.

He says it's inappropriate to expect law enforcement to take on those issues as they deal with public safety concerns.

Horgan says he envisions expanding the capacity for communities to ensure they're not asking police for more than they're capable of delivering.

He says defunding issues arising from George Floyd's police-involved death in the United States mean the time is right for B.C. to review its Police Act, which is 45 years old.

He says the province will create a committee to consult with communities and experts on how to best update it.

