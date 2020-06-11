159297

Have you gained weight during the pandemic?

Poll: pandemic pounds

An online survey done by Research Co. shows 31 per cent of Canadians say they have gained weight during the pandemic.

Fifty-two per cent reported no change and 14 per cent say they've lost weight.

During the global pandemic, Canadians have changed the way they prepare and eat food while gyms and options for exercise were closed, which has led to fluctuations in weight. 

Women (33 per cent) and Canadians aged 18-to-34 (36 per cent) are more likely to acknowledge the weight gain.

While two thirds of Canadians are “very familiar” or “moderately familiar” with Canada’s Food Guide, only 41 per cent say they follow the document’s recommendations “all the time” or “most of the time” when choosing what to eat.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

