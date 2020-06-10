Is systemic racism a problem in Canada?

Photo: The Canadian Press Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland arrives for a news conference on Parliament Hill amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

All federal agencies, including the police, must understand that systemic racism is a problem in Canada, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says.

Freeland made the comments at a media briefing Wednesday upon being asked about a denial from the RCMP's commanding officer in Alberta, Curtis Zablocki, that there is entrenched racism in Canadian policing.

Zablocki spoke Monday in response to questions about the wave of protests over the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been clear that systemic racism exists in all Canadian institutions, Freeland said.

"It is very important for all federal government institutions, including the police, to operate from an understanding that systemic racism is a problem for us here in Canada — to not be complacent about that — and we have to work together against it," she said.

