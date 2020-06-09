Photo: Contributed

Another survey by Vancouver based Angus Reid Institute illustrates that COVID-19 appears to have created a comfort zone for incumbent governments coast to coast.

The new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds that at least seven-in-ten residents in every region of the country say their province has done a good job in handling COVID-19.

In British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, the impact has been considerable, with the respective parties of the Horgan, Ford, and Legault governments now enjoying more than a 15-point lead.

When Castanet last asked the question, on March 31, "How has the BC government handled the pandemic so far?" about 47 per cent of respondents said the government was doing "very well." About 29 per cent said "passable" while about 20 per cent said "poorly."

