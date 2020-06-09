159139

How has the BC government handled the pandemic so far?

Poll: BC pandemic response

- | Story: 302344

Another survey by Vancouver based Angus Reid Institute illustrates that COVID-19 appears to have created a comfort zone for incumbent governments coast to coast.

The new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds that at least seven-in-ten residents in every region of the country say their province has done a good job in handling COVID-19.

In British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, the impact has been considerable, with the respective parties of the  Horgan, Ford, and Legault governments now enjoying more than a 15-point lead.

Read more.

When Castanet last asked the question, on March 31, "How has the BC government handled the pandemic so far?" about 47 per cent of respondents said the government was doing "very well." About 29 per cent said "passable" while about 20 per cent said "poorly."

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


Previous Polls

June 6, 2020 - 9385 votes
Should the gov't take over operation of all seniors care homes?

Yes: 5797
No: 2671
Unsure: 917

June 4, 2020 - 5759 votes
Will you be better, or worse off financially in 12 months?

Better: 1360
Worse: 1575
The same: 2204
Unsure: 620

June 3, 2020 - 6787 votes
Should parts of BC with fewer virus cases be able to reopen sooner?

Yes: 3705
No: 2563
Unsure: 519

June 2, 2020 - 9168 votes
Should open alcohol be allowed on B.C. beaches?

Yes: 4802
No: 3888
Unsure: 478

June 1, 2020 - 5159 votes
Should small businesses be protected from eviction?

Yes: 3302
No: 1217
Unsure: 640



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


156109
158310
158535