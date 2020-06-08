Should RCMP officers wear body cameras?

Photo: CTV News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will push provincial premiers to equip police with body-worn cameras as a rapid, substantive solution to allegations of racism and brutality.

The cameras document police officers' interactions with the public and Trudeau says they're one relatively simple way to address complaints that police in Canada treat racialized people unfairly.

Trudeau was speaking Monday in response to several incidents across the country, including allegations of police brutality from a First Nations chief in Alberta and the fatal police shooting of a 26-year-old Indigenous woman from British Columbia in Edmundston, N.B.

The Canada-wide protests followed the massive American demonstrations sparked by the video showing a white Minneapolis officer kneeling on the neck of a black man, George Floyd, for nearly nine minutes, even as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. Floyd died with the officer's knee still on him.

Fixing centuries of racial injustice won't happen overnight, the prime minister said, but recent protests have shown him that more needs to be done quickly.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]