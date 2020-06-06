157484
158967

Should the gov't take over operation of all seniors care homes?

Poll: nationalize care homes

- | Story: 302038

The parent company of a Port Coquitlam long-term care home at the centre of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has launched what it calls a “sweeping set of initiatives” aimed at protecting residents. 

Sienna Senior Living, which owns Nicola Lodge, says it has hired Ontario’s former Deputy Attorney General to carry out “an immediate, company-wide review into the policies, practices and culture” at its care facilities. 

Of the 37 long-term care and retirement homes the company runs in Ontario and British Columbia, 16 have documented COVID-19 outbreaks. 

The investigation follows allegations of neglect, incompetence and abuse from both the Canadian Armed Forces and several whistleblowers. In a damning report which includes one of its Scarborough facilities, Canadian forces personnel detail "horrific" allegations of insect infestations, aggressive resident feeding that caused choking, bleeding infections and residents crying for help for hours. The home — site of 53 COVID-19 deaths — is now subject to a $20 million class action lawsuit filed on behalf of family members.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


Previous Polls

June 3, 2020 - 6787 votes
Should parts of BC with fewer virus cases be able to reopen sooner?

Yes: 3705
No: 2563
Unsure: 519

June 2, 2020 - 9168 votes
Should open alcohol be allowed on B.C. beaches?

Yes: 4802
No: 3888
Unsure: 478

June 1, 2020 - 5159 votes
Should small businesses be protected from eviction?

Yes: 3302
No: 1217
Unsure: 640

May 30, 2020 - 8857 votes
How transparent has the gov't been in its handling of COVID-19?

Fully: 817
Mostly: 2073
Moderately: 1548
Barely: 1417
Not at all: 2625
Unsure: 377

May 28, 2020 - 8606 votes
Should social networks fact-check world leaders?

Yes: 7162
No: 1153
Unsure: 291



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


158310
159046