Should the gov't take over operation of all seniors care homes?

Photo: Glacier Media

The parent company of a Port Coquitlam long-term care home at the centre of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has launched what it calls a “sweeping set of initiatives” aimed at protecting residents.

Sienna Senior Living, which owns Nicola Lodge, says it has hired Ontario’s former Deputy Attorney General to carry out “an immediate, company-wide review into the policies, practices and culture” at its care facilities.

Of the 37 long-term care and retirement homes the company runs in Ontario and British Columbia, 16 have documented COVID-19 outbreaks.

The investigation follows allegations of neglect, incompetence and abuse from both the Canadian Armed Forces and several whistleblowers. In a damning report which includes one of its Scarborough facilities, Canadian forces personnel detail "horrific" allegations of insect infestations, aggressive resident feeding that caused choking, bleeding infections and residents crying for help for hours. The home — site of 53 COVID-19 deaths — is now subject to a $20 million class action lawsuit filed on behalf of family members.

