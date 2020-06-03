157484
Should parts of BC with fewer virus cases be able to reopen sooner?

Poll: regional reopenings

There are no active COVID-19 cases being tracked in the entire Interior Health region, but don't expect any regional differences when it comes to lifting provincial measures to help contain the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, Premier John Horgan said the province has no plans to expedite the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in areas where the virus is less prevalent.

“The virus is everywhere in British Columbia, there is not one part of the province that is less susceptible to outbreak if we don't follow the directions that have been laid out by public health officials,” he said.

Currently, there remains 214 active cases of the virus across B.C., the large majority of which are in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions. The B.C. government continues to not encourage travel within the province, but Horgan said that could change in the coming weeks.

Previous Polls

June 2, 2020 - 9168 votes
Should open alcohol be allowed on B.C. beaches?

Yes: 4802
No: 3888
Unsure: 478

June 1, 2020 - 5159 votes
Should small businesses be protected from eviction?

Yes: 3302
No: 1217
Unsure: 640

May 30, 2020 - 8857 votes
How transparent has the gov't been in its handling of COVID-19?

Fully: 817
Mostly: 2073
Moderately: 1548
Barely: 1417
Not at all: 2625
Unsure: 377

May 28, 2020 - 8606 votes
Should social networks fact-check world leaders?

Yes: 7162
No: 1153
Unsure: 291

May 27, 2020 - 6410 votes
Parents! Are you sending your kids back to class?

Yes: 2111
No: 3490
Unsure: 809



