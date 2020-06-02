157484

Should open alcohol be allowed on B.C. beaches?

Poll: Boozin' on the beach

Open alcohol will be allowed on certain Okanagan Lake public beaches and parks in Penticton starting Wednesday, part of a pilot program that proved to be contentious at Tuesday's city council meeting. 

Starting Wednesday at noon and until 8 p.m. daily thereafter, public parks and beachfront along Okanagan Lake east of Power Street up to and including Marina Way Park will be fair game for patrons with booze in hand, excluding Gyro Park. 

The program was pitched in May as a way to encourage residents to purchase takeout food and alcohol from local establishments and enjoy them outside.

City staff recommended a larger expanse of the lakeshore between the S.S. Sicamous and Marina Way Park run the pilot for a month while collecting public feedback, but a lengthy discussion amongst council members exposed many concerns. 

Coun. Campbell Watt came out strongly in favour of the pilot, pointing out that it is just one month long and can be revoked with 24 hours notice if there are any problems. 

