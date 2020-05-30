156834
How transparent has the gov't been in its handling of COVID-19?

Poll: pandemic gov't secrecy

Canadians have been denied information about COVID-19 and details about government responses to the pandemic, say a group of Canadian accountability experts.

“What COVID-19 is exposing is the existing secrecy and paternalism of our political and government systems,” said Prof. Sean Holman of Calgary’s Mount Royal University.

Holman was part of the group whose report, released May 25, said Canadians deserve greater information transparency, protection for whistleblowers and COVID-19 ombudspersons across the country.

The report said public and private bodies have been less than transparent with the public and news media about actions taken to slow the pandemic.

“As a result of their scale, scope, and opacity, the potential for the abuse and misuse of resources and information has increased,” the report said.

“Canadians are being kept in the dark about everything from how much money is being spent to fight the pandemic to basic data about where the disease is spreading,” Canadian COVID-19 Accountability Group member Ian Bron said.

The group includes former whistleblowers and prominent accountability experts from academia, law, policing and journalism.

