156834
158254

Should social networks fact-check world leaders?

Poll: fact checking Trump

- | Story: 301292

Donald Trump launched a Twitter war of a different sort Thursday, picking a fight with the online platforms that helped to shape his political career — a feud that, should it escalate, could curtail free speech in the United States and even run afoul of North America's new trade pact.

Angered by Twitter's decision to place fact-check flags on two of his recent tweets, Trump signed an executive order Thursday authorizing a review of Section 230 of the U.S. Communications Decency Act, a cornerstone of the modern-day internet that protects online platforms from being held liable for third-party content on their sites.

While the move is being billed by the White House as a full-throated defence of America's precious constitutional right to free expression, and dismissed by others as posturing, experts say changes to the law would encourage companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook to simply hit delete rather than defend the rights of those who post contentious statements online.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


Previous Polls

May 27, 2020 - 6410 votes
Parents! Are you sending your kids back to class?

Yes: 2111
No: 3490
Unsure: 809

May 26, 2020 - 9047 votes
What are your vacation plans this summer?

Stay put in region: 3996
Travel around B.C.: 2314
Travel elsewhere in Canada: 451
Leaving country: 719
Can't afford a vacation: 1035
Other: 100
Unsure: 432

May 25, 2020 - 8434 votes
Should all workers be entitled to 10 days of paid sick leave?

Yes: 5049
No: 2792
Unsure: 593

May 23, 2020 - 7830 votes
Should political parties be eligible for pandemic wage subsidies?

Yes: 681
No: 6763
Unsure: 386

May 21, 2020 - 10214 votes
Do you support the restricting the access of non-BC residents at BC Parks campsites?

Yes: 8029
No: 1892
Unsure: 293



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


153307
157243
156675