Parents! Are you sending your kids back to class?
Some local students will be headed back to class for the last month of the school year next week, and Interior Health wants to reassure parents who may be nervous.
Starting Monday, parents who would like to send their school-aged children back to partial in-class learning are able to do so.
In a letter put out to parents Tuesday, Silvina Mema, Interior Health's medical health officer, says the “the risk of COVID-19 in the school environment is low.”
“COVID-19 activity in the Interior Health region has decreased significantly and there is currently very little evidence of community transmission," she said.
As of Wednesday, there are five known active cases of the virus in the Interior Health region, and just a single hospitalization.
May 26, 2020 - 9047 votes
What are your vacation plans this summer?
| Stay put in region:
| 3996
| Travel around B.C.:
| 2314
| Travel elsewhere in Canada:
| 451
| Leaving country:
| 719
| Can't afford a vacation:
| 1035
| Other:
| 100
| Unsure:
| 432
May 25, 2020 - 8434 votes
Should all workers be entitled to 10 days of paid sick leave?
| Yes:
| 5049
| No:
| 2792
| Unsure:
| 593
May 23, 2020 - 7830 votes
Should political parties be eligible for pandemic wage subsidies?
| Yes:
| 681
| No:
| 6763
| Unsure:
| 386
May 21, 2020 - 10214 votes
Do you support the restricting the access of non-BC residents at BC Parks campsites?
| Yes:
| 8029
| No:
| 1892
| Unsure:
| 293
May 20, 2020 - 8295 votes
Should the government invest in new jets for the Snowbirds?
| Yes:
| 4288
| No:
| 3030
| Unsure:
| 977