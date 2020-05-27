156606
Parents! Are you sending your kids back to class?

Poll: back to class?

Some local students will be headed back to class for the last month of the school year next week, and Interior Health wants to reassure parents who may be nervous.

Starting Monday, parents who would like to send their school-aged children back to partial in-class learning are able to do so.

In a letter put out to parents Tuesday, Silvina Mema, Interior Health's medical health officer, says the “the risk of COVID-19 in the school environment is low.”

“COVID-19 activity in the Interior Health region has decreased significantly and there is currently very little evidence of community transmission," she said.

As of Wednesday, there are five known active cases of the virus in the Interior Health region, and just a single hospitalization.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

