What are your vacation plans this summer?

After months of living under government travel restrictions, British Columbians will likely get the green light soon to explore their province as long as they take precautions to limit potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

“We need to think about later on in the summer, if things keep going the way they’re going, then yeah, let’s look at how we can go to our second homes or go to some of the tourist areas and experience it here in B.C.,” B.C.’s provincial health officer, Bonnie Henry, told media earlier this month.

Premier John Horgan has also said that part of his government’s restart plan is to work in tandem with its Destination British Columbia arm in “encouraging people later in the summer to visit other parts of B.C.” To that end, his government yesterday (May 25) announced that it will provide $10 million in grants to 59 tourism-marketing organizations that promote specific B.C. communities.

Staycations are expected to soar this summer given that the U.S. border is closed to all but essential travel until June 21, and that date is likely to be extended. Travelling anywhere outside Canada would also come with a 14-day period of self isolation on return.

