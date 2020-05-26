156606
150336

What are your vacation plans this summer?

Poll: staycation summer?

- | Story: 301050

After months of living under government travel restrictions, British Columbians will likely get the green light soon to explore their province as long as they take precautions to limit potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus. 

“We need to think about later on in the summer, if things keep going the way they’re going, then yeah, let’s look at how we can go to our second homes or go to some of the tourist areas and experience it here in B.C.,” B.C.’s provincial health officer, Bonnie Henry, told media earlier this month.

Premier John Horgan has also said that part of his government’s restart plan is to work in tandem with its Destination British Columbia arm in “encouraging people later in the summer to visit other parts of B.C.” To that end, his government yesterday (May 25) announced that it will provide $10 million in grants to 59 tourism-marketing organizations that promote specific B.C. communities. 

Staycations are expected to soar this summer given that the U.S. border is closed to all but essential travel until June 21, and that date is likely to be extended. Travelling anywhere outside Canada would also come with a 14-day period of self isolation on return. 

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected] 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


Previous Polls

May 25, 2020 - 8434 votes
Should all workers be entitled to 10 days of paid sick leave?

Yes: 5049
No: 2792
Unsure: 593

May 23, 2020 - 7830 votes
Should political parties be eligible for pandemic wage subsidies?

Yes: 681
No: 6763
Unsure: 386

May 21, 2020 - 10214 votes
Do you support the restricting the access of non-BC residents at BC Parks campsites?

Yes: 8029
No: 1892
Unsure: 293

May 20, 2020 - 8295 votes
Should the government invest in new jets for the Snowbirds?

Yes: 4288
No: 3030
Unsure: 977

May 19, 2020 - 8861 votes
Are you ready to dine-in at a restaurant

Yes: 3597
No: 4389
Unsure: 875



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


156675