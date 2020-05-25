158442
Should all workers be entitled to 10 days of paid sick leave?

Poll: support for sick leave

B.C. Premier John Horgan is applauding news that the federal government is looking at offering 10 days of paid sick leave for workers.

The premier has been advocating for a national sick leave program and had said the province would implement its own program if Ottawa did not take the lead on the issue.

“I look forward to continuing our work with the prime minister to deliver sick leave in order to protect British Columbians during this pandemic,” Horgan said in a statement.

Public health officers recommend that people stay home if they have cold or flu-like symptoms.

During his daily briefing this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said no one should have to choose between taking a day off work due to illness or being able to pay their bills or being able to afford rent or groceries.

“That is why the government will continue discussions with the provinces, without delay, on ensuring that as we enter the recovery phase of the pandemic, every worker in Canada who needs it has access to 10 days of paid sick leave a year,” Trudeau said.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

