Do you support restricting the access of non-BC residents at BC Parks campsites?

Camping in B.C. provincial parks will be for B.C. residents only this summer. But for those Albertans who may be upset with the decision, Dr. Bonnie Henry says: “It wasn't me.”

The COVID-19 pandemic closed provincial parks across B.C. back in March, and while most parks have now reopened for day use only, camping will reopen on June 1 at most parks. Thursday, BC Parks announced that when provincial park camping reservations go online Monday morning, reservations will only be available to residents of the province.

"Preferential access to camping will be given to BC-residents for the 2020 camping season,” BC Parks said in a press release.

“Non-BC residents with existing reservations are asked to contact the call centre before June 15 to cancel and receive a full refund. New reservations made after May 25th found to be made by non-BC residents will be subject to immediate cancellation without refund.”

Over the past two months, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has consistently pushed back against suggestions to close B.C.'s borders to non-essential travellers from Alberta and the rest of the country.

