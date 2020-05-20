Should the government invest in new jets for the Snowbirds?

Photo: Castanet Staff

A team of military investigators arrived in British Columbia on Monday to begin searching for answers into Sunday's deadly Snowbird crash, which the aerobatic team's commander described as a confluence of "worst-case scenarios, and it became our absolute worst nightmare."

The eight-member flight investigation team was deployed from Ottawa to Kamloops, where one of the Snowbirds's famed Tutor jets went down shortly after takeoff. The Snowbirds had been in the midst of a cross-country tour aimed at boosting morale during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Canadian Armed Forces member, Capt. Jennifer Casey, a public affairs officer from Halifax, was killed while another, Capt. Richard MacDougall, who was piloting the aircraft, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

During a news conference at 15 Wing Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, where the Snowbirds are based, team commander Lt.-Col. Mike French said the cross-country tour known as Operation Inspiration has been suspended while the team's Tutor jets are subject to an "operational pause."

French would not speculate on the cause of the crash, but insisted that safety is the Snowbirds' "No. 1 priority." He added that each aircraft is torn down and rebuilt about every two years and subject to regular maintenance and checks prior to every flight.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]