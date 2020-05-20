156834

Should the government invest in new jets for the Snowbirds?

Poll: new Snowbird aircraft

- | Story: 300530

A team of military investigators arrived in British Columbia on Monday to begin searching for answers into Sunday's deadly Snowbird crash, which the aerobatic team's commander described as a confluence of "worst-case scenarios, and it became our absolute worst nightmare."

The eight-member flight investigation team was deployed from Ottawa to Kamloops, where one of the Snowbirds's famed Tutor jets went down shortly after takeoff. The Snowbirds had been in the midst of a cross-country tour aimed at boosting morale during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Canadian Armed Forces member, Capt. Jennifer Casey, a public affairs officer from Halifax, was killed while another, Capt. Richard MacDougall, who was piloting the aircraft, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

During a news conference at 15 Wing Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, where the Snowbirds are based, team commander Lt.-Col. Mike French said the cross-country tour known as Operation Inspiration has been suspended while the team's Tutor jets are subject to an "operational pause."

French would not speculate on the cause of the crash, but insisted that safety is the Snowbirds' "No. 1 priority." He added that each aircraft is torn down and rebuilt about every two years and subject to regular maintenance and checks prior to every flight.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected] 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


Previous Polls

May 19, 2020 - 8861 votes
Are you ready to dine-in at a restaurant

Yes: 3597
No: 4389
Unsure: 875

May 16, 2020 - 10899 votes
How has this pandemic shaped your trust in government?

Increased significantly: 1370
Increased somewhat: 1886
No change: 2012
Decreased somewhat: 734
Decreased significantly: 4710
Unsure: 187

May 14, 2020 - 9440 votes
How worried are you now about catching COVID-19 in public?

Very: 1283
Moderately: 3174
Minimally: 3010
Not at all: 1876
Unsure: 97

May 13, 2020 - 8454 votes
Should the Canadian government trust China?

Yes: 590
No: 7092
Unsure: 772

May 12, 2020 - 7794 votes
Do you still regularly spend cash?

Yes: 3282
No: 4512



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


156675