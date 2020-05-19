156938

Are you ready to dine-in at a restaurant

Poll: dining room openings

- | Story: 300384

For those who've been waiting patiently to have a bartender place a frosty pint on the bar in front of them, or enjoy a freshly made cocktail on a patio under the Okanagan sun, today is the day.

On March 20, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered the closure of all in-restaurant dining and drinking, as a measure to help slow the transmission of COVID-19 in the province.

As Phase 2 of British Columbia's reopening plan kicks off Tuesday, several restaurants and pubs in Kelowna are reopening their doors this week, but things will look a little different than before the pandemic.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


Previous Polls

May 14, 2020 - 9440 votes
How worried are you now about catching COVID-19 in public?

Very: 1283
Moderately: 3174
Minimally: 3010
Not at all: 1876
Unsure: 97

May 13, 2020 - 8454 votes
Should the Canadian government trust China?

Yes: 590
No: 7092
Unsure: 772

May 12, 2020 - 7794 votes
Do you still regularly spend cash?

Yes: 3282
No: 4512

May 11, 2020 - 10022 votes
Have you worn a mask in public recently?

Yes: 2607
No: 7415

May 9, 2020 - 9659 votes
Should Parliament take a pay cut?

Yes: 8363
No: 955
Unsure: 341



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


154547
156675