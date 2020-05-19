Are you ready to dine-in at a restaurant

Photo: Doc Whilloughby's Downtown Pub

For those who've been waiting patiently to have a bartender place a frosty pint on the bar in front of them, or enjoy a freshly made cocktail on a patio under the Okanagan sun, today is the day.

On March 20, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered the closure of all in-restaurant dining and drinking, as a measure to help slow the transmission of COVID-19 in the province.

As Phase 2 of British Columbia's reopening plan kicks off Tuesday, several restaurants and pubs in Kelowna are reopening their doors this week, but things will look a little different than before the pandemic.

