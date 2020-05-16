158122
How has this pandemic shaped your trust in government?

Poll: trust in government

While the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown have caused most numbers - job figures, economic indicators, stock market index, etc. - to slide, there is one number that appears to be on the rise.

According to the spring update to public relations firm Edelman’s annual Trust Barometer report released this week, Canadians’ trust for government has spiked dramatically during the COVID pandemic, with 70% of the poll’s respondents (1,200 members - 18 and older - from the general population) saying they trust government during the outbreak.

That figure places government - which ranked last among four institutional categories (behind NGOs, businesses, and the media) as recently as last year - now firmly as the most trusted institutional category in the survey, and with a result 20 percentage points higher than what was reported in January by the same Trust Barometer report.

“What we have seen is that our institutions have been incredibly tested during this pandemic, but our latest results indicate that Canadian institutions are in fact rising to the occasion,” said Lisa Kimmel, chair and CEO of Edelman’s operations in Canada and Latin America. “… Clearly, our political leaders are doing something right in fighting this pandemic.”

