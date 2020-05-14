156834

How worried are you now about catching COVID-19 in public?

Poll: COVID-19 in public

- | Story: 300087

Shoppers at recently reopened Sleep Country stores looking to test mattresses or pillows will find a disposable protective barrier between them and the product. When Aritzia stores open soon in Vancouver, customers will be able to ask staff for face masks or gloves to wear while they peruse clothing racks.

Several large Canadian retailers are starting to reopen stores as provinces loosen restrictions aimed at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, but personal protective gear, physical distancing and heightened cleaning measures will make the shopping experience very different.

Aritzia Inc. now considers there to be a "fourth dimension" to its store strategy that previously revolved around product, environment and customer service, said founder and CEO Brian Hill: the health and safety of customers and staff.

The retailer opened two of its stores recently — one in Winnipeg and another in Houston, TX. It's set to open three more in Vancouver over three days, starting Thursday.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected] 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


Previous Polls

May 13, 2020 - 8454 votes
Should the Canadian government trust China?

Yes: 590
No: 7092
Unsure: 772

May 12, 2020 - 7794 votes
Do you still regularly spend cash?

Yes: 3282
No: 4512

May 11, 2020 - 10022 votes
Have you worn a mask in public recently?

Yes: 2607
No: 7415

May 9, 2020 - 9659 votes
Should Parliament take a pay cut?

Yes: 8363
No: 955
Unsure: 341

May 7, 2020 - 8338 votes
Do you trust your doctor?

Yes: 5882
No: 1436
Unsure: 1020



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


157488
156675