How worried are you now about catching COVID-19 in public?

Shoppers at recently reopened Sleep Country stores looking to test mattresses or pillows will find a disposable protective barrier between them and the product. When Aritzia stores open soon in Vancouver, customers will be able to ask staff for face masks or gloves to wear while they peruse clothing racks.

Several large Canadian retailers are starting to reopen stores as provinces loosen restrictions aimed at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, but personal protective gear, physical distancing and heightened cleaning measures will make the shopping experience very different.

Aritzia Inc. now considers there to be a "fourth dimension" to its store strategy that previously revolved around product, environment and customer service, said founder and CEO Brian Hill: the health and safety of customers and staff.

The retailer opened two of its stores recently — one in Winnipeg and another in Houston, TX. It's set to open three more in Vancouver over three days, starting Thursday.

