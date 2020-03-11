Should Canada follow the lead of the U.S. with travel restrictions?
Poll: travel restrictions?
Castanet Staff -
Mar 11, 2020 / 7:15 pm | Story:
279231
Photo: The Canadian Press
President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.
Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the “foreign virus" and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travellers.
“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China," Trump said. "Now we must take the same action with Europe.”
Trump said the restrictions won't apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.
Trump said he was also directing agencies to provide unspecified financial relief for “for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to coronavirus," and asked Congress to take action to extend it.
Read more
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
March 10, 2020 - 7987 votes
Are you stocking up on toilet paper?
March 9, 2020 - 8210 votes
Should the federal government offer aid to Alberta in the wake of the oil price crash?
| Yes:
| 3650
| No:
| 2979
| Only if their taxes come in line with the rest of Canada:
| 1581
March 7, 2020 - 7838 votes
Should inmates be provided clean needles in prison?
| Yes:
| 933
| No:
| 6544
| Unsure:
| 361
March 5, 2020 - 6514 votes
Do you support the installation of bike lanes at the expense of on-street parking?
| Yes:
| 1418
| No:
| 4781
| Unsure:
| 315
March 4, 2020 - 7835 votes
How has your opinion of pipeline protesters changed over the past month?
| Improved:
| 514
| Worsened:
| 5927
| No change:
| 1394