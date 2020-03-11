153010
151065

Should Canada follow the lead of the U.S. with travel restrictions?

Poll: travel restrictions?

- | Story: 279231

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the “foreign virus" and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travellers.

“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China," Trump said. "Now we must take the same action with Europe.”

Trump said the restrictions won't apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

Trump said he was also directing agencies to provide unspecified financial relief for “for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to coronavirus," and asked Congress to take action to extend it.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected] 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


Previous Polls

March 10, 2020 - 7987 votes
Are you stocking up on toilet paper?

Yes: 446
No: 7541

March 9, 2020 - 8210 votes
Should the federal government offer aid to Alberta in the wake of the oil price crash?

Yes: 3650
No: 2979
Only if their taxes come in line with the rest of Canada: 1581

March 7, 2020 - 7838 votes
Should inmates be provided clean needles in prison?

Yes: 933
No: 6544
Unsure: 361

March 5, 2020 - 6514 votes
Do you support the installation of bike lanes at the expense of on-street parking?

Yes: 1418
No: 4781
Unsure: 315

March 4, 2020 - 7835 votes
How has your opinion of pipeline protesters changed over the past month?

Improved: 514
Worsened: 5927
No change: 1394



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


154641
153864
143436
154257