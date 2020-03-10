Stocking up on toilet paper?
Contributed -
Mar 10, 2020 / 4:30 pm | Story:
279119
As Coronavirus fears continue to spread, medical masks and hand sanitizers are nearly impossible to find but now stores are beginning to run out of toilet paper.
Stores in Kelowna including Costco and Walmart have reportedly been running out of stock due to residents 'panic buying.'
Click here to read more.
March 9, 2020 - 8210 votes
Should the federal government offer aid to Alberta in the wake of the oil price crash?
| Yes:
| 3650
| No:
| 2979
| Only if their taxes come in line with the rest of Canada:
| 1581
March 7, 2020 - 7838 votes
Should inmates be provided clean needles in prison?
| Yes:
| 933
| No:
| 6544
| Unsure:
| 361
March 5, 2020 - 6514 votes
Do you support the installation of bike lanes at the expense of on-street parking?
| Yes:
| 1418
| No:
| 4781
| Unsure:
| 315
March 4, 2020 - 7835 votes
How has your opinion of pipeline protesters changed over the past month?
| Improved:
| 514
| Worsened:
| 5927
| No change:
| 1394
March 3, 2020 - 7153 votes
How has the provincial government handled the Coastal Gaslink blockades crisis?
| Very well:
| 296
| As best they could:
| 1567
| Terribly:
| 5290