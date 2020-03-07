Should inmates be provided clean needles in prison?

Photo: The Canadian Press Steven Simons, a former inmate who contracted hepatitis C while in prison, is seen outside court in Toronto on Friday, March 6, 2020. Simons is part of a constitutional challenge to a ban on needle exchanges for federally incarcerated drug users.

Denying drug-addicted prisoners access to clean syringes deprives them of essential health care, which is a violation of their constitutional rights, an Ontario court heard on Friday.

Additionally, activists argued in their application, a new needle-exchange program being rolled out in penitentiaries across the country fails to address the violation.

A former inmate, along with the Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network and three other organizations, want Superior Court to find that prisoners have a right to easy, confidential, and effective access to syringe programs.

"Reasonable access to sterile injection equipment is an essential harm-reduction measure," lawyer Lori Stoltz told Justice Edward Belobaba. "This is a public health problem. It is a public health imperative to provide prisoners with access to sterile injection equipment."

The applicants maintain the government's needle-exchange program is flawed because it relies on the warden or designate to conduct a threat assessment before granting an inmate access. The requirement, they say, deters drug-abusing inmates from applying for safe needle kits because guards might single them out for added scrutiny, they might lose privileges, or parole authorities might take a dim view.

Security concerns, they argue, have no place in what should be treated as a confidential health issue.

For its part, the federal government maintains needles pose a real risk to guards, who might accidentally prick themselves, or other inmates.

