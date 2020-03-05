Do you support the installation of bike lanes at the expense of on-street parking?

Photo: Sarita Patel

Construction on the next phase of Kelowna's Ethel Street active “transportation corridor” is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The portion of Ethel between Cadder and Rose avenues will be closed to traffic until construction is complete at the end of June. The $2.2-million project includes adding a separated bicycle lane, curb and gutter, new sidewalks and upgrading utilities. Read more.

Meanwhile, the Downtown Penticton Association is voicing concerns that the two finalists for a lake-to-lake bike lane route, one option along Martin Street and the other along Winnipeg Street, were narrowed down without enough consultation and could be detrimental to some downtown businesses. Read more.

