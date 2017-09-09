Poll: Liberal as Speaker

Photo: The Canadian Press

Liberal MLA Darryl Plecas defied his party and took on the job of Speaker in the B.C. legislature, Friday, breaking with parliamentary tradition and offering some breathing room to the New Democrat's razor-thin minority government.

No party was able to win a legislative majority following the May 9 provincial election, which gave the Liberals 43 seats, the New Democrats 41 and the Greens three.

Minutes after the announcement, the BC Liberal party released a statement saying it had expelled Plecas from its caucus as he took on his new role moderating debate in the legislature.

