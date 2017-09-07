Poll: interest rates
Sep 7, 2017
Don't ignore this week's interest rate hikes, a Kelowna bankruptcy trustee is warning. It's the wrong time to be adding debt.
Darrin Surminsky says instead you should be doing all you can to repay what you've borrowed, because the days of "free money" are quickly disappearing.
"It's clear that the trend is now increasing the prime interest rate and increasing the cost of debt," Surminsky said.
