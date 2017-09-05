Poll: Trudeau as PM
Castanet Staff
Sep 5, 2017
As they prepare to return to the parliamentary hot seat in two weeks, it seems somehow appropriate that Justin Trudeau and his federal Liberal colleagues are holing up in Kelowna — amid smoke from nearby wildfires — to plot strategy.
Liberal MPs are bracing for sparks to fly during the fall sitting of the House of Commons over a host of issues — first among them, controversial proposals to eliminate tax loopholes the government maintains give wealthy small business owners an unfair tax advantage.
