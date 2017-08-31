Poll: gas gouging?
Castanet Staff -
Aug 31, 2017 / 7:38 pm | Story:
You'd better gas up if you want to avoid paying higher prices for gasoline.
The price of a litre of regular gas has jumped at some stations in the Central Okanagan to $1.23.9 and $1.24.9.
That's a rise of between six and seven cents per litre from the previous price of $1.17.9.
