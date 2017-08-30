Poll: caregiver crisis

Photo: Contributed

A growing number of caregivers in British Columbia are feeling distressed, a problem the seniors' advocate says could be costly for the health care system.

Isobel Mackenzie's office released a report Wednesday that says 31 per cent of home care clients have a caregiver in distress, meaning they're angry, depressed or feel like they can't continue providing care.

Policies designed to keep aging people in their homes aren't working because the study shows services like home support and adult day programs aren't keeping pace with the needs of caregivers, Mackenzie said.

"When you add all of this up, what you see is the burden is shifting from the public caregiver to the private caregiver, to the family caregiver. And that is why we are seeing increasing distress levels."

