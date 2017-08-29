Poll: how high is too high?

Photo: Contributed

Developers of what could be a historic development just off Kelowna's downtown core are itching to begin selling.

The One Water Street development, which sits at the triangle with Water and Ellis Streets and Sunset Drive, was the subject of a public hearing Tuesday night.

â€‹At issue is the height of the two proposed towers, which would be 36 and 29 storeys tall, making them the tallest between the Lower Mainland and Calgary.

