Poll: solitary confinement

Photo: The Canadian Press

Solitary confinement is a cruel and inhumane punishment with "truly horrific" consequences including severe psychological harm and suicide, a lawyer said Monday in arguing the law allowing the practice in Canada must be struck down.

Joe Arvay, representing the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society of Canada, delivered closing arguments in B.C. Supreme Court in a legal challenge of the use of indefinite isolation in prisons.

Read more