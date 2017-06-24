Poll: Thomson as Speaker

Photo: BC Legislature

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson became Speaker of the legislature on Thursday.

The announcement was made prior to the opening of the 41st Parliament of British Columbia and as the governing BC Liberals are expected to face a confidence vote next week.

Thomson stepped down as minister of forests to take the Speaker's role. He said he is not looking beyond his duties in the event of the Liberal government's defeat, and it would be up to a new government to appoint a Speaker.

