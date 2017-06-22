Poll: throne speech

Photo: BC legislature

A throne speech outlining what could be the final goals of Premier Christy Clark's government includes a promise to hold a referendum on electoral reform.

The speech, read Thursday by Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon, includes a number of planks from the NDP and Green party platforms in last month's provincial election as Clark's Liberals face a confidence vote in the coming days that could see their defeat after 16 years in office.

