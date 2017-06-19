Poll: welfare rates

Photo: change.org

There will be a promise to raise welfare rates in British Columbia in the government's throne speech on Thursday, which is expected to set in motion the defeat of the Liberals after more than 16 years in office.

Social Development Minister Michelle Stilwell says the government wants to raise rates after freezing them for more than a decade, although she wouldn't release details today on the size of the increase.

The raise is expected to be $100 a month.

Read more