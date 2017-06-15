Poll: Speaker of the house
Castanet Staff -
Jun 15, 2017 / 7:05 pm | Story:
199627
Photo: File photo
British Columbia Liberal House Leader Mike de Jong says it is not his party's responsibility to provide a Speaker in order to "prop up" an arrangement between the NDP and Greens.
New Democrat Leader John Horgan has suggested that if his party were to form a minority government with the support of the Greens, a Liberal Speaker could remain in the seat to avoid tie votes in the legislature.
