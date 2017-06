Photo: BC NDP

BC NDP Leader John Horgan is advising British Columbians to be ready for another election within weeks.

Horgan says the NDP's partnership with the BC Greens can provide stable government, but an NDP fundraising email cautions "anything's possible and all bets are off."

It's expected the parties will force a confidence vote toppling the Liberals' minority government once the legislature reconvenes June 22, and "we could face an election call in just a couple weeks," the email reads.

