Poll: what to do in Victoria?

Premier Christy Clark says its likely her minority government will be defeated in a confidence motion, but until then she plans to stick to parliamentary rules and retain power.

Asked why she doesn't concede and hold an immediate confidence vote when the legislature returns on June 22, Clark said times of uncertainty demand order.

"When we are in a period like this, something we haven't experienced since 1952, we should make sure that we are going back to the rules that have governed these institutions for centuries," she said. "That really is what provides our democracy with stability."

