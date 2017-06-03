Poll: climate change

Photo: The Canadian Press

European leaders are pledging to keep fighting against global warming despite U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement he is pulling out of the Paris climate accord, but they rejected his suggestion that the deal could later be renegotiated.

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement that they regretted the United States' decision to withdraw from the accord, but affirmed "our strongest commitment" to implement its measures and encouraged "all our partners to speed up their action to combat climate change."

Read more