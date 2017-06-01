Poll: kill Site C dam?

Photo: Twitter NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green leader Andrew Weaver are opposed to the Site C dam.

NDP Leader John Horgan has advised BC Hydro not to sign any new contracts on the divisive Site C hydroelectric dam project.

The $8.8 billion dam will be the third on the Peace River, flooding an 83-kilometre stretch of valley, and local First Nations, landowners and farmers have fiercely opposed the project.

In a letter addressed to BC Hydro's president and CEO, Horgan urges the corporation not to finalize any contracts that do not contain a penalty-free cancellation clause "until a new government has gained the confidence of the legislature."

