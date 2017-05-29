Poll: flood control?

With hundreds of thousands of litres of snowmelt flowing into the lake every day, the Okanagan River dam in Penticton is the only release valve for all that pressure.

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.