Poll: refusing to help

A Canadian Red Cross official says he sympathizes with a Manitoba postal worker who refused to perform CPR on a woman he feared might have overdosed on fentanyl.

Don Marentette says questions about what to do in such situations are being asked in first-aid courses offered by the Red Cross. He said instructors have always stressed that safety of the person offering assistance comes first.

"We cannot mandate someone to perform CPR," says Gavin Hayes, a director with the Canadian arm of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials.

