Poll: election results
How do you feel about the final election results?
The final count for the provincial election is in – and nothing has changed.
Elections BC reports that after absentee ballots were counted and recounts conducted, the standings remain the same: BC Liberals 43 seats, BC NDP 41 seats, and the BC Greens three seats.
