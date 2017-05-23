41299
Poll: terrorist attacks

The deadly bombing in Manchester has thrust the familiar scourge of terrorism back under the spotlight as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares for high-level meetings with allies overseas.

The NATO and G7 summits were already slated to touch upon the global fight against terrorism, which has been a hot-button topic for Trump.

But officials and experts expect the spotlight to fix even more firmly on the challenge after Monday's suicide-bomb attack outside a concert in England, which killed 22 people and injured 59.

