Poll: terrorist attacks

Photo: Twitter Ariana Grande performs in Manchester prior to suicide bomb attack.

The deadly bombing in Manchester has thrust the familiar scourge of terrorism back under the spotlight as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares for high-level meetings with allies overseas.

The NATO and G7 summits were already slated to touch upon the global fight against terrorism, which has been a hot-button topic for Trump.

But officials and experts expect the spotlight to fix even more firmly on the challenge after Monday's suicide-bomb attack outside a concert in England, which killed 22 people and injured 59.

