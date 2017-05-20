Poll: long weekend plans

Photo: Castanet Staff

Local residents may be on high alert as Okanagan Lake continues to rise, but Chris Shauf says Kelowna will be “open for business” over the long weekend.

Tourism Kelowna’s director of marketing says the May long weekend is one of the busiest tourism weekends of the year for Kelowna, and that the city should fill with visitors despite persistent flood warnings.

“Right now, Kelowna is open for business, and welcoming,” Shauf said, pointing out that most everything will be open over the weekend, regardless of the conditions.

