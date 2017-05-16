Poll: sounding the alarm

Photo: YouTube

Mayor Colin Basran responded to criticism Monday that he caused unnecessary alarm by releasing a video warning Kelowna residents of potential dangers from what many believed would be once in a century flooding.

May 10, a few days after heavy rain caused significant flooding across Kelowna, Basran appeared in a video warning residents that more storms had the potential to swell the city’s creeks and rivers to “levels we’ve never seen before.”

