Poll: sounding the alarm
Castanet Staff -
May 16, 2017 / 10:55 am | Story:
197176
Photo: YouTube
Mayor Colin Basran responded to criticism Monday that he caused unnecessary alarm by releasing a video warning Kelowna residents of potential dangers from what many believed would be once in a century flooding.
May 10, a few days after heavy rain caused significant flooding across Kelowna, Basran appeared in a video warning residents that more storms had the potential to swell the city’s creeks and rivers to “levels we’ve never seen before.”
Read more
COMMENTS WELCOME
Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.