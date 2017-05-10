Poll: election reaction

The online survey of almost 700 voters found more than half would be upset if the BC Liberals assembled a majority (57 per cent) or minority (53 per cent) government. Similarly high proportions of voters would feel upset if the NDP were to govern in a majority (52 per cent) or minority (50 per cent) scenario.

