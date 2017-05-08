41299
Poll: flood response

Officials with ElectionsBC say they are keeping a close eye on the flood situation in the Southern and Central Interior, in case high waters interfere with voting during Tuesday's general election.

Spokesman Andrew Watson says the Elections Act gives British Columbia's chief electoral officer the power to make changes if flood waters block access to polling stations or prevent anyone from casting a ballot.

