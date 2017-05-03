Poll: HST vs PST

41299
British Columbia's New Democrats are accusing the Liberals of planning to bring back the divisive harmonized sales tax.

On a Kelowna radio election forum, Wednesday, Liberal leader Christy Clark was challenged by the NDP's Shelley Cook for a definitive answer.

"I think British Columbians want to know what is her plan around the HST, and very clearly once and for all, tell us what you plan to do in terms of this value added tax," said Cook.

"We're not bringing back the HST, we're not bringing in a VAT, so I'm really glad I got that chance, said Clark.

