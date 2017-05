Photo: The Canadian Press

With just a week to go until B.C. voters head to the polls an Insights West poll shows NDP leader John Horgan on top for his connection with the electorate on issues, trustworthiness and the ability to bring about change.

However, it also shows Liberal leader Christy Clark is the person people trust to manage the province's economy.

Who do you feel is the most trustworthy provincial leader?

